* CEE manufacturing continues expansion in October
* Region sees little impact from Chinese slowdown
* Polish PMI rebounds to 52.2, Czech PMI falls to 54.0
* Analyst expects Poland's short-term GDP growth could rise
By Marcin Goettig and Sandor Peto
WARSAW, Nov 2 Manufacturing in Central and
eastern Europe kept up a robust pace in October despite China's
slowdown and U.S. interest rate worries, data showed on Monday,
with a rebound in Poland and strong Czech and Hungarian
readings.
Poland's manufacturing sector beat forecasts to expand at
the fastest rate in three months in October. Firms added jobs
and output and new orders sped up, just as an election swept
conservative Law and Justice (PiS) to victory.
The Polish manufacturing PMI rose to 52.2 last month from
50.9 in September, data compiled by Markit showed, moving
further above the 50-point line separating expansions in
activity from contractions. Analysts polled by Reuters had
expected the index to rise to 51.5.
The Czech manufacturing PMI reading dropped to a still
strong reading of 54.0 in October from 55.5 in September, data
compiled by Markit showed. It has remained above the 50 point
mark since May 2013.
"Regionally the PMIs show CEE as having solid growth
foundations into this period of greater uncertainty around China
demand and Fed lift off," said Peter Attard Montalto, emerging
market economist at Nomura.
The Czech Finance Ministry has raised its growth forecast
for 2015 to 4.5 percent from 3.9 percent, partly due to major
inflows of EU development funds.
Hungary's Purchasing Managers' Index, calculated
under a different methodology, dipped to 55.3 in October from
55.8 in September, but the sub-index for output in October was
the fourth-highest in that month in 20 years.
"(Hungary's) growth prospects are not bad. We still expect
2.8 percent economic growth for the full year," said Andras
Balatoni, a Budapest-based economist at ING.
Central and eastern Europe depends on the euro zone for most
of its exports and has benefited from tentative signs of revival
there.
PIS VICTORY
Some economists think the conservative PiS could spur growth
in the shorter-term through plans to boost budget spending and
push for looser monetary policy.
"I still think medium run we can think of PiS as high
current growth and low potential growth," said Nomura's
Montalto.
"But the full effects may take until 2017 to really be felt.
The second half of 2016 could look more positive though if we
have some tax loosening, additional expenditure and Swiss franc
mortgage conversion having occurred by then," Montalto said,
referring to once popular home loans that had become increasing
expensive to service.
The party plans to finance higher social spending partly by
increasing tax collection from large multinationals and new
taxes on banks and supermarkets, both sectors dominated by
foreign capital.
PiS has said it aimed to raise annual economic growth to 5
percent from the current 3.5 percent through monetary and fiscal
stimulus.
"Some of the upside (growth) risks from PiS (policies) is
countered by downside risk from, among others, EU and China ...
we could be talking about 4.5-5.0 percent for 2017 if they
successfully implement their policies," Montalto said.
In a reflection of the potential injection of cash for
lower- to medium-income consumers, shares in Poland's largest
food wholesale chain Eurocash hit a two-year high on
Monday.
However, Warsaw's bank index held near 2-1/2 year
lows due to the PiS plans and energy firms stayed near 2-1/2
year lows as investors feared the new government would pursue
consolidation of unprofitable coal mines with state-controlled
utilities.
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in PRAGUE; Writing by
Marcin Goettig; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)