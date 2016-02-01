(Combines stories, adds quotes, details)
* CEE manufacturing continues expansion in January
* Polish PMI falls to 50.9, Czech up to 56.9
* Hungary's PMI, more volatile, rises to 53.0
By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, Feb 1 Czech factory output jumped to a
six-month high in January while Hungary's output bounced back
after a brief contraction, but Poland's manufacturing sector
slowed and business sentiment deteriorated, surveys showed on
Monday.
Analysts cited a downgrade in Poland's credit rating as a
likely reason for what may prove a temporary deterioration in
sentiment and said a revival in demand from the euro zone and
low oil prices would support manufacturing across the region.
"January's manufacturing PMIs for Emerging Europe provided
further evidence that the Central European economies made a
robust start to the year," Capital Economics said in a note.
"Admittedly, the Polish PMI was weak, but there are reasons
to think that this may understate the strength of the economy."
All three countries import all their oil, dollar-denominated
prices for which have plunged by two-thirds since mid-2014 due
to abundant supply. That has left consumers and companies there
and in the neighbouring euro zone, central and eastern Europe's
main trading partner, with more money to spend and invest.
Markit's manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) for
Poland, the biggest economy in the European Union's emerging
east, was 50.9 last month, down from 52.1 in December. That was
less than the 51.9 forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll and
the lowest since September.
A reading above 50 points to an expansion in activity.
The manufacturing PMI for the Czech Republic rose to a
six-month high of 56.9 from 55.6 in December, with output, new
orders and employment all improving. The reading confounded
expectations among analysts that the PMI would fall to 55.1.
Hungary's PMI, which is calculated under a different
methodology, rose to 53.0 in January after dipping to a revised
49.9 a month before.
In a statement, Markit said new orders had expanded only
marginally in Poland, their weakest performance since last
August, mainly due to flagging domestic demand.
Employment growth remained strong, however, suggesting
firms remained optimistic about their longer-term prospects.
"We had expected a deterioration in sentiment (in Poland)
due to a more adverse situation on financial markets and as a
result of the cut in the Polish rating," said Jaroslaw Janecki,
chief economist at Societe Generale in Warsaw.
"These two factors for sure had an impact on the assessment
of the situation by those who participated in the poll," he
said, adding that any improvement in the volatile tone of
financial markets would help sustain the PMI above 50.
An unexpected cut in Poland's rating by Standard & Poor's on
Jan. 15, citing laws passed by the conservative government that
S&P said undermined the independence of some key institutions,
alarmed investors and sent the zloty to multi-year lows.
The Polish currency has since rebounded by about 2 percent
and was trading at 4.4025 zlotys per euro at 1122 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Anna Koper in Warsaw and Robert Muller
in Prague; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Catherine
Evans)