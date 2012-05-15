* Czech Republic falls 1 pct q/q, third quarter of
contraction
* Romania falls back into recession for first time since
2010
* Hungary falls 1.3 pct q/q, while 0.7 pct yr/yr decline is
first since 2009
* Bulgaria stagnates q/q, grows 0.5 pct yr/yr
* Slovakia, helped by car production, bucks trend with
expansion
By Michael Winfrey
PRAGUE, May 15 The Czech Republic's economy
shrank for the third quarter in a row and Romania fell back into
recession from January to March, as the euro crisis and
government austerity hammered domestic demand and squeezed
exports across central and eastern Europe.
Flash gross domestic product estimates for the European
Union's emerging states also showed Hungary had contracted in
annual terms for the first time since the height of the global
economic crisis in 2009.
The data in all three countries was worse than forecast by
economists in Reuters polls, prompting many to say it could
intensify debates in those countries' central banks over whether
to cut interest rates despite a need to keep investors
interested with high risk premiums.
They also warned that the figures had come before early
indications of a decline in manufacturing across the region at
the start of the second quarter.
"It's pretty grim. The worst part is that it shows output in
large swathes of the region was contracting even before the most
recent escalation of the euro crisis," said Neil Shearing, an
emerging markets economist at London-based Capital Economics.
"So I expect the second quarter is going to be worse."
SLIDING DEEPER
Romania, the European Union's second poorest economy,
slipped back into recession, shrinking 0.1 percent versus the
previous quarter due to a devastating cold snap and snow storms
that shut down production in January and waning demand for its
exports in the euro zone.
The Czechs, whose government has cut spending and hiked
taxes to slash its fiscal shortfall to the EU's 3 percent of GDP
ceiling this year, suffered a much worse-than-expected drop of 1
percent versus the previous three months.
It was the third straight contraction in what the central
bank has forecast could be a five-quarter recession.
Hungary, whose right-of-centre government is trying to
launch talks with the European Union and International Monetary
Fund for an aid loan backstop, shrank 1.3 percent.
The second time since the middle of last year, following
stagnation from October to December, it did not meet the
technical definition of recession, which is two consecutive
quarters of shrinkage.
But analysts said the fourth quarter could be revised to a
multiple-quarter slide and the government's forecast for
stagnant growth this year could be threatened.
"Sadly, we have fallen into recession. The second-quarter
figure is likely to be bad too," said David Nemeth, an analyst
at ING Bank in Budapest.
Bulgaria, also hit by freezing weather and the euro zone
slowdown, stagnated from the previous quarter, while its annual
growth rate slowed to 0.5 percent.
The only country to buck the trend so far was Slovakia. The
euro zone member state grew by a faster-than-expected 0.8
percent versus the previous quarter following the opening of a
new production line at the country's Volkswagen plant that is
gradually boosting production.
Poland, the region's largest economy and the only country
not to fall into recession during the crisis, will release its
first quarter GDP on May 31.
AUSTERITY BITES
The data indicated a gathering storm of negative influences
was taking a toll on the region.
Although exports were strong at the start of the year -
crucial for countries such like Hungary and the Czech Republic,
where sales abroad make up 80 percent of output - growth in that
sector declined in March.
Manufacturing data from the forward-looking Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) also slipped below the break even level in
those two countries and Poland in April.
In Romania and Bulgaria, where pre-crisis booms were fuelled
by a huge inflow of foreign banking capital that boosted
domestic consumption, foreign banks have been reducing their
exposure, causing declines in lending that has hit growth.
And governments have tried to slash costs, either under an
IMF loan programme such as in Romania, a threat from the
European Commission for exceeding its deficit rules for Hungary,
or a belief in the Czech and Slovak governments of the need to
slash budget deficits to prevent borrowing costs rising.
That has put consumers on the defensive and hit investment
both by governments into infrastructure and businesses into
expanding their activities.
It could threaten growth targets in struggling countries,
ranging from stagnation in the Czech Republic and Hungary to sub
2 percent expansions in Romania and Bulgaria.
And in turn, it could put pressure on those government's
plans to reduce their budget deficits, as lower growth usually
translates into lower tax revenues.
"The numbers are very disappointing as the first quarter was
always meant to be the strongest quarter of the year," said
Nomura emerging economist Peter Attard Montalto. "And
particularly with the crisis intensifying in Europe, it probably
shows that we need to substantially mark down 2012 GDP forecast
for all open economies, like Hungary, Czech, and Romania."