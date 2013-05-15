* Hungarian economy grows 0.7 pct in Q1, lifting forint
* Romania's economy grows more than expected
* Czech economy shrinks 0.8 pct, deepening lengthy recession
By Michael Winfrey
PRAGUE, May 15 Hungary's economy unexpectedly
broke out of recession in the first quarter and Romania expanded
faster than forecast, but their regional peer the Czech Republic
plunged deeper into its longest downturn in two decades.
The European Union's developing members are struggling with
varying success to return to the pace of growth they need to
catch up with the richer West, having been dragged back into
double-dip contractions by the euro zone debt crisis.
Facing low demand in the single currency area for the cars,
electronics, and other goods produced in the region and
government cost cutting at home, recovery has been elusive and
many economists predict weak growth for years to come.
But Hungary and Romania defied expectations, with the former
ending last year's recession with quarterly growth of 0.7
percent from January to March, helped by a low base. It shrank
0.9 percent on annual terms, less than forecast.
Institutions including the European Commission, which has
predicted modest 0.2 percent growth for this year, may now have
to revisit their forecasts for Hungary. The data could also
strengthen Prime Minister Viktor Orban's resolve to continue
with pro-growth policies and repudiate urging from abroad to
pursue conventional austerity measures.
Analysts say growth could pick up in the second half when
new production capacity comes online at German car maker Audi's
Hungarian plant. Auto makers Daimler and
Opel are also expected to ramp up production.
Zoltan Arokszallasi, an analyst at Erste Bank, warned
against being too optimistic, however, as big European economies
such as Germany and Poland continued to struggle.
"The region and our export markets are performing weaker, so
unless there is a sea change on that front, we can expect the
pace of quarterly growth to moderate," he said.
Romania grew 0.5 percent from the previous quarter, the top
end of a range predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll. It was
up 2.1 percent year-on-year.
Analysts said part of the jump probably came from a recovery
in agriculture, an important part of the economy and a sector
that suffered in 2012 from an early freeze, followed by a
drought. They said better crops this year can also help Hungary.
"Even before today's release, we were starting to turn more
optimistic on the economic prospects of Romania in 2013," said
Mihai Patrulescu, a senior economist at Unicredit in Bucharest.
Hungary's forint jumped 0.7 percent against the euro after
the data was released, while Romania's leu was virtually flat.
NOT ALL ROSY
But the optimistic news stopped there. The Czech Republic,
where some 85 percent of the economy is connected to the export
sector, shrank 0.8 percent on a quarterly basis, far exceeding
market expectations of a 0.1 percent dip.
The second largest emerging EU economy shrank 1.9 percent
versus the same period a year earlier.
Both readings were the worst in a recession that began in
mid-2011 and briefly knocked the crown over half a percent
weaker against the euro to a new 18-month low.
"Recession in the Czech Republic is only just reaching its
worst," said Peter Dufek, head of macroeconomic analysis at bank
CSOB. "German numbers were also disappointing. Thus the Czech
economy has nothing to lean on for the time being."
Its seven quarters of contraction or stagnation has dragged
on longer than the recession in the euro zone, its main export
market.
The Statistics Office attributed the fall to weak investment
and exports, a shift from the downturn's earlier phase in which
government austerity and falling domestic demand were seen as
the main culprits.
Having cut interest rates to almost zero, rate setters say
they may have to intervene to weaken the crown currency against
the euro to jump-start the economy, a step they have avoided but
may be pushed closer to by the first quarter figures.
"It is pretty clear that the (central bank) needs to do
something, but at the same time the CNB does not seem to realize
this," said Stanislava Pravdova-Nielsen, analyst at Danske Bank.
The Czech data followed numbers on Tuesday showing the
region's largest economy, Poland, had come within a hair's
breadth of sliding into its first recession since the 1990's,
dashing hopes of a return to rapid growth later this year.
Bulgaria's economy also edged up in the first quarter by 0.1
percent versus the previous three months.
(Reporting by Michael Winfrey; Editing by Toby Chopra)