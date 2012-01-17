VIENNA Jan 17 Solving Greece's debt
crisis is a problem for the Greek and other European
governments, and not primarily the job of the European Central
Bank, ECB governing board member Ewald Nowotny said on Tuesday.
"It is not for the ECB to bail out Greece," Nowotny said at
an economic conference in Vienna.
Nowotny said growth was the only way for countries to
stabilise deteriorating budget dynamics, and the risk of sudden
deleveraging by banks in emerging Europe had to be addressed.
He added that bank supervisory authorities would have to
ensure that bank capital rules would not have a restrictive
impact on credit in the real economy and that recent Austrian
rules on lending in emerging Europe were not a tool to speed
deleveraging.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Writing by Michael Winfrey)