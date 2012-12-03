* Polish, Czech PMIs rise to 48.2, still show business
shrinking
* Analysts say data point to further contraction in forth
quarter
* Data suggests more central bank easing, Poland to cut on
Wednesday
By Michael Winfrey
PRAGUE, Dec 3 Manufacturing in the EU's two
biggest eastern economies shrank for the eighth straight month
in November, pointing to a further slowdown in Poland and a
fifth month of recession for the export-dependent Czechs.
With the euro zone debt crisis hitting consumers in their
main export markets, the countries of central and Eastern Europe
have cut output of the cars, electronics and other manufactured
goods that are their main source of national income.
Combined with government austerity measures at home that
have deterred consumers and companies from spending, that has
extended a Czech recession that started at the end of 2011. In
Poland, a once robust expansion is slowing to its weakest rate
since the height of the economic crisis in 2009.
A slower decline in euro zone manufacturing, especially in
the bloc's biggest economy Germany, has raised some hopes that
manufacturing orders can arrest their slide some time next year,
but analysts said Monday's data indicated recovery was still far
away.
The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in both Poland and the
Czech Republic rose to 48.2 points in November, showing a slower
decline than in the previous month but still below the 50 level
that divides contraction from growth.
The figures were less weak than Poland's 47.3 in October and
47.2 for the Czechs, and well above the 47.5 predicted by
analysts for both countries in Reuters polls. They showed a
similar picture to the euro zone, where the manufacturing PMI in
the currency bloc firmed to 46.2, from 45.4 in October. Even so,
that marked a 16th month of shrinking euro zone activity.
In Hungary, where the PMI is calculated under different
methodology and is often very volatile, the numbers rose to 52.3
in November, showing significant growth, from 49.9 in October.
But analysts said the picture remained grim.
"The situation will not improve dramatically but rather only
gradually," said Piotr Bujak, chief economist at Nordea Poland.
"This turnaround in the euro area will not be strong enough
to avoid further slowdown in the Polish economy in the final
months of this year and will not be strong enough to help the
Czech and Hungarian economies to get out of a recession."
Economists largely consider PMI one of the best forward
looking indicators for economic performance, although in Poland
analysts often look more to local consumer and business surveys.
The region's currencies were virtually flat after the data.
DECLINE
In Poland, the region's largest economy, output, new export
orders and employment all declined at a slower pace.
Buoyed by its 38-million-strong consumer market, Poland is
the only European Union state to have avoided recession since
2008. While growth has slowed dramatically, it has suffered less
than its regional peers from the fall in euro zone demand.
But plummeting euro zone demand for consumer goods such as
cars has spelled trouble for the Czechs, whose exports account
for 85 percent of economic output.
Data showed on Monday new car registrations in France fell
19.2 percent in November, meshing with last month's announcement
by a Czech car factory run by Toyota and Peugeot Citroen that it
would cut production this year by 20 percent.
Czech new export orders fell for the 13th straight month,
and on a quarterly basis, data for the fourth quarter signalled
the sharpest contraction since third quarter 2009.
The Czech economy shrank 1.5 percent year-on-year from July
to September, extending a recession dating from the end of 2011,
and analysts said they expected no recovery before the year end.
"The Czech economy has contracted in the last four quarters
to third quarter 2012, and the PMI does not point to a turn to
positive growth in the last quarter of this year either," said
HSBC economist Agata Urbanska
The Czech central bank has slashed interest rates to 0.05
percent, leaving it armed with only unconventional tools such as
currency intervention if it needs to take further action.
Poland's central bank has been more hesitant to cut quickly.
But following data on Friday showing growth at 1.4 percent in
the third quarter - its slowest since 2009 - analysts said they
expected at least another quarter point cut to 4.25 percent on
Wednesday.
"The MPC could seriously consider an interest rate cut of 50
basis points, but we believe that it will feel satisfied with a
cut of 25 bps, although it may be open to more monetary easing
down the road," ING wrote in a note to clients.
(Additional reporting by Jana Mlcochova and Karolina
Slowikowska; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)