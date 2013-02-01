* Czech, Polish decline slows
* Improvement in Germany is key for coming months
* No big turnaround, more policy support needed in Poland
By Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, Feb 1 Recession in Central Europe's
industrial sector eased a little further in January, with
surprisingly strong data from Hungary and the Czech Republic
reflecting steadier demand from main export market Germany.
Central European economies have been squashed by weak demand
in the west as well as by budget-cutting measures at home that
have knocked down consumption.
Purchasing Managers' Indices in the Czech Republic and
Hungary came in above expectations while in Poland the indicator
showing current and expected output shrank less than in the
previous month.
But most PMIs are still below the 50 mark that divides
contraction from growth, supporting action by the region's
central banks to ease monetary policy further.
In the Czech Republic, the January PMI rose more than
expected to 48.3 from December's more than three-year low of
46.0. In Poland, the index edged up to 48.6 from December's
48.5.
Hungary, which uses a different index, reported a jump to
55.9, helped by car factories raising output.
"The very open economies are still being weighed down by the
euro zone, and the improvement we have seen in German data has
not yet fully fed into improvement in central Europe," said Neil
Shearing, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.
"In general ... the slowdown at the end of the last year has
been bottoming out. But for central Europe there is not much
sign of any dramatic turnaround."
German manufacturing contracted very slightly in January but
output and new business grew, its PMI showed.
CENTRAL BANKS
The Polish central bank is expected to shave off another 25
basis points from its main interest rate next Wednesday after
weak economic data including the biggest drop in retail sales in
8 years. It has already cut by 75 basis points to 4.0 percent.
Poland reported growth slowing to 2.0 percent in 2012, which
implies a sharp drop in consumption in the fourth quarter.
"Poland needs a bit more policy support. In the Czech
Republic ... I suspect the threshold to do more is a bit higher,
this might prompt them to pause," said Shearing.
The Czech central bank has run out of standard policy tools,
having slashed its repo rate to 0.05 percent.
It has said further easing would come through interventions
to weaken the crown currency, but that may not be needed if the
crown stays weak anyway and data signal scope for a pick-up. The
bank's board next meets next Wednesday, the same day as Polish
policymakers.
"The pessimism from the end of the last year has waned ...
However, the indicator remains below the 50 mark, which shows
recession is spilling over into this year," said David Marek,
chief economist at Patria Finance.
"The Czech PMI has improved in a similar way as the German
and Austrian (readings). This highlights how strongly we are
dependent on the (euro zone) region."
Hungary's manufacturing PMI index was the outlier, jumping
to show growth. Analysts put that down to one-off factors,
adding that the Hungarian index was particularly volatile.
Zoltan Arokszallasi of Erste Bank said Hungary's economy
probably shrank significantly in the last 3 months of 2012, "but
in the first quarter we will likely see growth in quarterly
terms."