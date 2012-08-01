PRAGUE Aug 1 The downturn in Polish and Czech manufacturing came close to stabilising in July, tempering analysts' fears that a worsening euro zone economy will strangle growth in the region.

The European Union's emerging eastern states are struggling to avoid being sucked into the resurgent crisis in the single currency area, where a looming recession has smothered demand for their exports and undercut growth.

Compounded by swingeing austerity measures and tight credit, the Czech, Hungarian and Romanian economies have all tumbled into double-dip contractions and Poland, the only EU state to avoid sliding into the red since 2008, is slowing quickly.

But despite shrinking for the fourth month running, manufacturers in Poland and the Czech Republic have still avoided matching the much deeper drop in the euro area, which some analysts put down to the underlying competitive advantages of the emerging economies.

Poland's manufacturing Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) registered 49.7 in July, below the 50-point break even point that demarcates the border between expansion and contraction but a strong improvement over the 48.0 hit in June.

Czech manufacturing also showed an unexpected improvement, despite also staying below 50, data from Markit showed. It edged up slightly to 49.5 in July, from 49.4 a month earlier.

Analysts had expected Polish PMI to fall to 47.4 and the Czech number to slip to 47.5, according to Reuters polls.

"I'm hesitant to read too much into it... but it's comforting that things are not getting worse," said Lars Christiansen, chief analyst at Danske Bank. "As for the 50 mark, we shouldn't see that as 'if we are below it is a disaster'. We are going in the right direction."

The Polish zloty and Czech crown were little changed in slow holiday trading after the data.

Last week, similar data for the euro zone showed the manufacturing slowdown there had intensified in July, defying analysts' expectations of a slight improvement.

Hungarian manufacturing growth, calculated under different methodology, slowed in July.

RESILIENCE

The Polish and Czech manufacturing data often closely tracks the euro zone's although with a lag of a month or two, especially in the latter country where exports account for 85 percent of total output.

Analysts said the lack of a serious fall indicated the main impact on growth in the region may be austerity measures governments are using to cut budget deficits to the EU's prescribed ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product.

Combined with relatively tight lending conditions by commercial banks to firms and consumers, the austerity pushed the Czech economy into contraction in the last quarter of 2011 and the first three months of this year. Poland, which grew 4.3 percent in 2011, is seen slowing to 2.5 or 3 percent this year.

The weakness has been corroborated by sharp falls in two main domestic economy drivers - retail sales and construction data - in both countries on a monthly basis last month.

Although demand for the cars, flat screen TVs, computers and other consumer goods produced in the region has fallen due to the euro crisis, exports are still growing in both Poland and the Czech Republic in low single digits.

Analysts said the relatively competitive pricing of emerging European states, whose free floating currencies are able to fluctuate and become cheaper in times of economic stress, was one factor preventing a steeper slide.

There is also evidence some western firms are continuing to move production to their cheaper developing neighbours, including Volkswagen's investment to expand its Slovak plant and Daimler's recent construction of an engine factory in Hungary.

"Somehow the eastern European PMI has resisted the really really strong drop we have seen in Europe," said Daniel Hewitt, an analyst at Barclays Capital.

"This region still has a competitive advantage over others. It can produce for less and the transportation costs aren't very large, so this is helping moderate the negative impact." (Reporting by Michael Winfrey; Editing by Toby Chopra)