* Polish, Czech, Hungarian PMIs all accelerate
* Confirmation recovery is underway in CEE
By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Sept 2 Factories across central Europe
reported growth in output and new business in August, a recovery
in the region gaining strength in the wake of an improving
German economy.
Purchasing managers indices beat forecasts in Poland and the
Czech Republic and also rose in Hungary, survey data showed on
Monday.
In Poland, the main HSBC manufacturing PMI index rose to
52.6 from 51.1 a month ago, the fastest expansion in over two
years. The Czech index jumped to 53.9, above a forecast of 52.7.
Hungary, which uses a different index released by the
Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management,
reported a jump to 51.7 from 49.0.
"The raft of manufacturing PMIs across central Europe for
August provide further evidence that the region's recovery is
gathering pace, helped by the improvement in the German
economy," Capital Economics emerging markets economist William
Jackson said.
"All in all, these surveys support our view that central
Europe is set for a recovery over the coming quarters."
Central Europe is closely tied by trade links to Germany, by
far Europe's largest economy, whose strong performance has a
knock-on effect on the region.
Germany reported growth of 0.7 percent in the second quarter
and recent data has provided further evidence it is bouncing
back from a slowdown last year, which should bode well for its
eastern neighbours.
Sindat, a Czech holding group including companies in
textiles, nanotechnology and chemicals, has seen a pickup in
exports of technical textiles for the car sector to Germany, its
general director, Karel Havlicek, said.
"The automotive industry is running well and Germany is now
also running very well (for business)," he said.
WORST PAST
The Czech economy is just exiting a contraction that started
in the middle of 2011 while Poland narrowly missed falling into
recession earlier this year. Hungary, too, is recovering from
recession after the trade slowdown with the crisis-hit euro zone
hit growth in the EU's eastern wing.
"It confirms what we already know - that we have the worst
behind us and that we are in a recovery," Urszula Krynska,
economist at Millennium Bank said of the Polish figures.
"Economic growth will be accelerating in upcoming quarters, we
expect full-2013 growth at 1.3 percent."
The figures helped the zloty firm 0.1 percent against the
euro and bucked up other currencies in the region.
Polish data on Friday confirmed that growth in the European
Union's largest eastern economy picked up to an annual 0.8
percent from 0.5 percent a quarter earlier, recovering gradually
from the deepest slump in years.
The Czech index added to the case for the central bank to
hold off intervening in foreign exchange markets to weaken the
crown currency and aid growth.
"It is strongly positive, not only the headline figure but
also the composition is very good," said David Marek, chief
economist at Patria Finance.
"That (means) especially a rise of orders, export orders,
employment... All of them provide a big chunk of optimism."