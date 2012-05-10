* Q1 EPS $0.86 vs $0.02 last year
* Rev down 5 pct to $148.2 mln
May 10 Polish vodka maker Central European
Distribution Corp reported a higher first-quarter
profit, helped by foreign currency gains.
For the quarter, the company earned $62.5 million, or 86
cents per share, compared with $1.1 million, or 2 cents per
share, a year ago.
Excluding foreign exchange gains of about $98 million,
restructuring costs and other items, the company posted a loss
of 29 cents per share.
Sales fell more than 5 percent to $148.2 million.
Separately, the company's second largest shareholder Mark
Kaufman expressed his support for a deal between vodka maker
Russian Standard and CEDC, which was struck in April.
Under the agreement, Russian billionaire Roustam Tariko's
Russian Standard will take a stake of about 28 percent in the
Polish company to help it pay off looming debts.
"I believe the financing transaction is an important step
toward addressing the issues facing CEDC," Mark Kaufman said in
a filing on Thursday.
CEDC also said it would look to develop a plan to combine
its business in Russia with Tariko's company later this month.
CEDC shares were up about 2 percent in premarket trading on
Thursday. They closed at $4.71 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.