By Hilary Russ
Sept 6 Central Falls, Rhode Island, took a big
step toward exiting bankruptcy o n T hursday when a judge signed
off on a plan that balances the impoverished city's budget for
the next five years by hiking taxes, cutting employees and
pensions and revising labor contracts.
The case has garnered attention for its treatment of the
city's bondholders, who remain unscathed while pensioners took a
huge hit, in contrast with some other recent U.S. municipal
bankruptcies.
The quick resolution of Central Falls' bankruptcy, filed in
August 2011, may be one for the record books.
"In my limited knowledge, this case is the fastest case in
the history of Chapter 9... to go from filing to confirmation.
It's a record time and a record efficiency," Judge Frank Bailey
said from the bench. "I think that this is an example for not
only Rhode Island but maybe the nation on how to run a Chapter
9."
Central Falls and several other local governments across the
United States have sought refuge in bankruptcy court in recent
years as sinking revenue in the wake of the economic recession,
escalating pension costs and big debt loads have stretched their
budgets to the brink.
Bailey confirmed the debt adjustment plan in U.S. Bankruptcy
Court for the District of Rhode Island. No creditors objected to
the plan, and only two of 237 creditors eligible to vote on the
plan cast ballots against it.
Key elements of the plan - new collective bargaining
agreements with public employee unions and cuts to pension and
healthcare benefits - were the result of settlement agreements
with workers and retirees, instead of lawsuits.
In response to Central Falls' impending insolvency, Rhode
Island passed a law giving bondholders a lien on property tax
revenue and ensuring they continue to be paid in a municipal
bankruptcy.
With confirmation of the plan, the city's state-appointed
receiver can now dispute some claims and begin paying out
others. Some unsecured creditors could receive a payment by Dec.
31.
While elected officials are supposed to regain control of
the city as early as January, they will have to certify to the
court and the state's revenue department that they are abiding
by the receiver's financial plan.
If they stray from the plan, the court, which will retain
jurisdiction, could force their hand. The court will also hold
an annual status conference on the city's progress.
PLAN BALANCES BUDGET BUT CAUSES PAIN
Central Falls entered bankruptcy with revenues of about $16
million and a structural deficit of more than $6 million. In
bankruptcy, the receiver's staff devised a plan that balances
the budget through 2017 by raising property taxes by about 4
percent each year.
Mayor Charles Moreau also started cutting positions after
asking for a judicial receiver in May 2010, when the city had
174 employees. The city now has a work force of 116.
The mayor and city council members were rendered powerless
under state receivership and bankruptcy. The city was also
forced to shutter its only community center and temporarily
close its library before reopening it under nonprofit
management.
Many of the city's 133 retirees are still angry over how
they were treated. Their already modest annual pensions, which
averaged $26,700 before the bankruptcy, were slashed by up to 55
percent.
The state allocated an extra $2.6 million to provide some
relief and restore payments to about 75 percent of their
original value for five years.
"If no actions were taken the pension plans would have
simply run out of money," Theodore Orson, the lawyer for the
state-appointed receiver overseeing the city, said in court.
The plan also calls for unsecured creditors - including
vendors with outstanding bills - to be paid up to 45 percent of
their claims in installments from a pool of $600,000. If any
money remains after allowed claims are paid, it will go back
into the city's capital account.
An attorney representing some city council members expressed
concerns about the feasibility of the plan and the methods for
restoring local control, but Bailey overruled them.
"It's my sincere hope that given the confirmation of this
plan of adjustment that the parties will be able to join
together now in a healing process with a healthy financial
community," the judge told the courtroom.