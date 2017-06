BANGKOK Feb 27 Thailand's Central Pattana Pcl :

* Plans to issue up to 10 billion baht ($329 million) in bonds subject to shareholder approval, the company told the stock exchange

* It also plans to sell up to 4 billion baht in short-term bonds and/or bills of exchange, it said

($1 = 30.37 Baht) (Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond)