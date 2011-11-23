BANGKOK Nov 23 Thailand's Central Pattana Pcl :

* Plans to spend 11.63 billion baht ($373 million) in 2012 after investing 12.75 billion baht this year on opening new stores and expanding existing ones, financial chief Naris Cheyklin told reporters

* Aims for at least 25 percent revenue growth in 2012 when it plans to open 3 new stores; revenue up 14 percent in 2011, below its target of 15 percent; 2011 net profit will be below target, but gives no detail.

* The budget includes plan to spend 4.8 billion baht on new projects and about 250-800 million baht per branch to improve existing stores

* Plans to reduce its debt to equity ratio to below 1.24 in the third quarter; may sell some assets to property fund or seek financing

* Plans to conclude details of property fund by the second quarter of 2012

* Plans to sell up to 2 billion baht bond in the first quarter of 2012($1 = 31.18 Baht)

