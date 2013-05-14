HONG KONG May 14 Central Pattana Pcl,
Thailand's top department store operator, and two of its
shareholders plan to raise up to $375 million in a share
offering, according to a term sheet of the sale seen by Reuters
on Tuesday.
Central Pattana, which also develops shopping malls and
manages hotels and residential properties, is offering 130.4
million new shares. Two members of the Chirathivat Family, which
controls the company and is Thailand's second richest group, are
offering another 83.5 million existing shares, the terms showed.
The shares are being offered in a 50-52 baht price range,
equivalent to a discount of up to 6.1 percent to Tuesday's close
of 53.25 baht.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bualuang Securities,
Phatra Securities and UBS were hired to manage the
selldown.
