By Paul Hoskins and Adveith Nair
LONDON, Nov 17 British Gas owner Centrica
issued a profit warning, saying customers were shopping
elsewhere following price hikes and using less electricity and
gas due to economic uncertainty and warmer weather.
The utility, whose British Gas unit is the UK's biggest
household energy supplier, said customer churn had risen since
it raised prices by as much as 18 percent and that account
numbers had dipped since the start of the year to 15.9 million.
The drop in account numbers, which one analyst put at close
to 100,000, was also due partly to Centrica ending doorstep
sales in response to pressure from consumer groups.
Following the latest round of price hikes by Britain's six
dominant energy suppliers, gas prices are rising by an average
of 15 percent this winter, just as austerity measures aimed at
cutting government debt curb economic growth and reduce
household incomes.
Britain's rising dependence on energy imports is helping
make household bills less affordable than at any time since the
oil shocks of the 1970s. Deutsche Bank has said with price rises
of 25 percent by 2015, a quarter of the country could fall into
fuel poverty.
Centrica, which said in July conditions were "increasingly
challenging" due to lower household disposable incomes, added
that the market for central heating installations remained
particularly difficult.
Apart from the weak economy, Centrica has also been hit by
warmer weather which has dampened consumption relative to last
year when Britain was hit by unusually bleak winter and the
coldest December on record.
Centrica said average residential gas consumption was 17
percent lower and electricity use was down 3 percent in the 10
months to October. Business consumption fell 15 percent for gas
and 12 percent for electricity.
"As a result of the unusually warm weather experienced in
the UK in recent months, and the corresponding impact on
consumption, it is currently anticipated that Centrica`s 2011
earnings may be marginally lower than current market
expectations," Centrica said in a trading statement.
The company had been expected to report a full-year pretax
profit of 2.3 billion pounds ($3.6 billion), according to a
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of analysts, 20 percent higher than
the 1.9 billion pounds it reported in 2010.
Centrica said on Thursday that it still expected an increase
relative to last year but did not specify by how much.
Shares in the company were down 1.6 percent at 290.2 pence
by 1008 GMT.
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
(Editing by Myles Neligan)