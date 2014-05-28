May 28 The chiefs of British Gas and its parent
company, Centrica Plc , are close to stepping down as
part of a management shake-up at Britain's biggest energy
supplier, Sky News reported on Wednesday.
Sky News said Chris Weston, who runs Centrica's
international downstream division, which includes British Gas,
is in detailed talks about taking the top job at temporary power
group Aggreko.
Centrica declined comment, while Aggreko could not be
reached outside of normal business hours.
The news service reported that Weston's exit from Centrica
has not yet been finalised, and sources close to the situation
told Sky that he had not yet formally landed the Aggreko job.
If Weston does secure the role, however, his departure is
likely to be announced at roughly the same time as that of Sam
Laidlaw, Centrica's long-serving chief executive, sources told
Sky News.
Sky reported that Centrica is in advanced negotiations to
appoint a senior executive of BP Plc, Iain Conn, as
Laidlaw's successor.
BP could not be reached outside of normal business hours.
Sources told Sky that announcements about one or more of
these moves could be made as soon as this week, although the
complexity of ongoing negotiations means that the appointments
could yet be delayed or even fail to occur.
"There are a lot of moving parts around all of these
appointments," a source said.
