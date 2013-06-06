June 7 British utility Centrica is in
talks to buy a stake in shale gas-driller Cuadrilla Resources'
Bowland Shale licences in Lancashire, England, the Financial
Times reported, without citing sources.
Centrica and Cuadrilla were not immediately available for
comment.
Cuadrilla's part owner, Australian company AJ Lucas Group
, said in January that it was in talks with energy
investors to sell a stake in the shale gas explorer, amid media
speculation that Centrica was a key contender in the
discussions.
Cuadrilla has reported its Bowland Shale licences could
contain as much as 200 trillion cubic feet of gas.
British Gas owner Centrica, along with the rest of the
country, is trying to diversify its gas portfolio and in March
was one of the first companies globally to sign a U.S. LNG
import agreement.
Britain, which has been looking at huge shale gas reserves
to help cut its reliance on expensive gas imports and to
contribute to state coffers, introduced generous tax breaks for
shale gas in March.