* Expects 2 bln pound revenue from units by 2022
* Sells Langage, South Humber sites for 318 mln pounds
* Shares up 2.9 pct
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, June 21 Centrica expects annual
revenue of around 2 billion pounds ($2.54 billion) by 2022 as
Britain's biggest energy supplier takes aim at the growing home
services market and flexible energy management.
Centrica, parent firm of British Gas, sees zero growth
potential from traditional energy supply and power generation
into the middle of the next decade.
Instead, it wants to expand in home services, which includes
selling tools to detect boiler breakdowns and the Hive smart
thermostat.
It also is looking to grow in distributed energy production
that offers faster ways of generating electricity and helps
businesses better manage their energy needs.
Centrica said it expects its Connected Home and Distributed
Energy & Power units to break even by 2019 and for revenue by
2022 to increase ten-fold from just 200 million pounds last
year.
"We must turn ourselves into a 21st century energy and
services company," Chief Executive Iain Conn told analysts on
Wednesday.
As part of this move, Centrica on Wednesday announced the
sale of its two biggest gas-fired power plants to Czech peer EPH
for 318 million pounds ($401 million).
Centrica's Langage and South Humber power plants, which
jointly employ around 130 people, have an installed capacity of
2.3 gigawatts (GW).
Centrica's shares were up 2.9 percent at 1119 GMT, making it
the second-biggest gainer on London's FTSE 100 bluechip index.
Two weeks ago it sold its Canadian oil and gas assets and on
Tuesday Centrica also announced the closure of its Rough gas
storage site, Britain's largest.
In total, Centrica has raised over 900 million pounds from
divestments of traditional assets, in line with a 2015 target to
divest up to 1 billion pounds worth of assets.
Centrica's diversification reflects low power prices, rising
renewables and other factors which have also forced European
peers to adopt new business models.
Germany's RWE and E.ON have each split
off their retail, networks and renewables businesses.
($1 = 0.7880 pounds)
(Editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)