PARIS Feb 4 French utility group EDF
said an agreement with the British government about the price at
which it would sell electricity to the UK grid will be key for
finding new investors in its project to build new nuclear plants
in the UK.
"EDF Energy is working with government to agree a price for
the electricity at Hinkley Point C which will be fair and
balanced for UK consumers and investors," EDF Energy CEO Vincent
de Rivaz said in a statement released by EDF in Paris.
"A robust (contract) will be the basis to finalise
discussions with potential investors," he added.
Earlier on Wednesday, British utility Centrica said
it had pulled out of plans to build new nuclear power stations
in Britain with EDF, paving the way for Chinese investors to
enter the UK market through a partnership with the French firm.
An EDF spokeswoman declined to comment on a possible new
partner.