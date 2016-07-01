LONDON, July 1 Customers of Centrica-owned
British Gas who have had smart meters installed in
Britain will be offered free electricity on either Saturdays or
Sundays from this weekend.
Under a scheme called FreeTime, smart meter customers will
be able to choose which day of the weekend they would prefer to
have free electricity and there are no premium charges to use
energy at other times, British Gas said on Friday.
Smart meters replace standard electricity and gas meters. A
monitor shows how much energy is being used and the cost in
nearly real time. This data is shared with energy suppliers
automatically, putting an end to estimated bills and meter
readings and telling customers how much energy they are using.
British Gas, which has been trialling the scheme with
thousands of its customers, said it is the first utility to
offer customers free power in this way.
It said free electricity will only be available between 0900
local time (0800 GMT) and 1700 local time (1600 GMT) and
FreeTime is fixed until March 2018.
The company has installed over 2.4 million smart meters in
homes. Customers on its trial said they are saving an average 60
pounds from their annual fuel bill.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Alexander Smith)