(Corrects figure in pounds as 700 million, not 750 million)
* To use proceeds to lower debt, fund acquisitions
* Centrica says cutting debt will protect credit metrics
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, May 5 Britain's largest energy supplier
Centrica raised 700 million pounds ($1.01 billion) in a
surprise share sale on Thursday to pay off debt and protect its
credit rating after being hit by weak energy prices and tough
retail market competition.
Ratings agency Moody's said the share sale was credit
positive, three months after warning the company it could be
downgraded. It will keep its rating under review until mid-May.
The British Gas owner said it had placed 350 million new
shares, equivalent to roughly 7 percent of its issued share
capital, at 200 pence, roughly 4 percent below market value.
The utility said its intention was to raise money to pay off
its debt pile, in order to maintain its credit rating, and to
finance two acquisitions.
Its shares closed down 9.8 percent, by far the biggest loser
on London's bluechip FTSE 100 index.
The utility is in the middle of a strategic turnaround
spearheaded by former BP executive Iain Conn who wants to shift
the utility's focus away from oil and gas production to energy
supply and trading.
"The credit metrics required for the current strong
investment grade credit ratings are under pressure," Centrica
said in a statement.
"A 7 percent placing therefore allows ... for lowering of
net debt, reducing pressure on credit metrics and the group's
targeted strong investment grade credit ratings, in what remains
an uncertain environment," it said.
Moody's placed Centrica's Baa1 rating on 'negative watch' in
February, one step before an actual downgrade that would make it
more difficult for the company to raise funds.
The utility had a net debt mountain of 4.4 billion pounds at
the end of the first quarter and announced a 170 million pound
acquisition of Danish energy management company Neas Energy two
weeks ago.
A second acquisition in the service sector worth around 150
million pounds is close to completion, Centrica said.
"Raising equity is an expensive way of paying down debt,"
said analysts at Jefferies, who rate Centrica's stock as a buy.
An alternative way to improve cashflow would have been
another dividend cut, a move that would have likely angered
important investors.
Centrica trimmed shareholder payouts by 21 percent last year
just one month after Conn's tenure started.
The utility has also tried to raise cash from upstream
disposals, putting its Canadian business and assets in Trinidad
and Tobago up for sale last year.
With energy prices remaining weak, Centrica is unlikely to
have received appropriate bids for these assets, analysts said.
Many utilities across the European continent have been
hammered by weak energy prices and find themselves at a
crossroads requiring a new business strategy.
"I think there will be a number of European utilities that
will also have to face this judgment call of do we accept a
rating downgrade or do we attempt to support the balance sheet,"
said Ashley Thomas, utilities analyst at Societe Generale.
($1 = 0.6900 pounds)
