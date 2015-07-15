(Adds details, background, analysts, managing director quotes)
LONDON, July 15 British Gas, Britain's largest
energy supplier, will reduce household gas prices by an average
5 percent from Aug. 27, it said on Wednesday, taking advantage
of a fall in wholesale costs to cut tariffs sooner than its
biggest rivals.
The announcement was made a week after Britain's
Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said energy customers
were overcharged around 1.2 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) a year
until 2013.
It also comes as British Gas owner Centrica prepares
to reveal a new business strategy formed under the leadership of
recently-appointed Chief Executive Iain Conn.
Britain's largest six energy suppliers typically all adjust
their tariffs around the same time. British Gas's rivals are
expected to follow suit. They are E.ON, RWE npower
s, SSE, Scottish Power and EDF Energy
.
"The timing is interesting as it comes just a week after the
CMA announced its preliminary findings in its energy market
investigation and two weeks before Centrica announces the
outcome of its strategic review," said Jefferies utilities
analysts.
They said they expected the outcome of the review, due to be
announced on July 30, to show a greater focus on its downstream
operations, which include British Gas.
The British Gas price cut is the second reduction in gas
bills for its customers in six months but electricity prices
remain unchanged, said the energy supplier.
In fact, British Gas Managing Director Mark Hodges said he
expected the company's electricity costs, which includes
wholesale prices and transmission charges, to rise 4 percent
this year.
The average customer's annual bill will fall by another 35
pounds following the latest cut, bringing the total average gas
bill reduction this year to 72 pounds, British Gas said.
"This reduction reflects our lower projected total costs for
2015 and 2016," said Hodges.
British wholesale gas prices for delivery this winter have
declined around 8 percent since the start of the year.
"British Gas has taken a step in the right direction ... I
urge other energy companies to follow their lead," said Amber
Rudd, Britain's secretary of state for energy and climate
change.
