(Updates with details, background)

LONDON, July 17 Centrica will this month start work on unlocking new reserves in its North Morecambe gas field which could increase output by up to 8.8 billion cubic feet of gas, the British utility said in a statement on Friday.

The work is likely to run until the end of September, after which output from the field would be gradually increased, a spokesman for Centrica said.

"In terms of daily production, the impact is likely to be quite minimal as the extra capacity will be released over the entire life of the field," he said.

Centrica currently produces around 8.4 million cubic meters a day from the field. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by David Clarke and Mark Potter)