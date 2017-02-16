UPDATE 4-G7 leaders divided on climate change, closer on trade issues
* African leaders say G7 not meeting aid commitments (Writes through with more quotes, background)
LONDON Feb 16 Britain's largest natural gas storage site, Rough, will not be available for gas injection until at least July 1 due to ongoing tests on wells and analysis of the work, operator Centrica Storage Limited (CSL) said on Thursday.
"CSL has concluded that the uncertainties associated with the differing failure modes, plus the age and condition of the assets, means CSL cannot offer injection services for the storage season 2017/18 at the present time," it said in a statement.
CSL said it expects to complete its well testing programme by April 30 and analysis of the findings by June 30.
CSL "will provide a further update to the market at that time", it said.
CSL said it would analyse the results and determine whether further work is necessary before safe injection operations can be restarted.
It said the site would be available for production services despite injections being on hold. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)
TAORMINA, Italy, May 27 French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he hoped U.S President Donald Trump would end up backing the 2015 Paris climate change agreement despite declining to do so during a Group of Seven summit in Sicily.