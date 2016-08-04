(Adds comment, prices, background)
By Nina Chestney
LONDON Aug 4 Britain could go into next winter
with very low levels of gas stocks, according to estimates by
Centrica Storage Limited (CSL) for withdrawals from its Rough
gas storage site, published on Thursday.
Centrica, which owns British Gas, one of Britain's
largest energy suppliers, imposed restrictions in March last
year on how much gas could be stored at Rough as a safety
precaution after identifying potential issues with well
integrity.
Following the investigations, Centrica shut down the
facility for injections and withdrawals of gas in June this year
and then said the outage would be extended until March or April
next year.
However, it also said it hoped to be able to re-open at
least four wells for withdrawal only by Nov. 1, 2016.
Based on four wells returning to service this winter, the
site could have a maximum withdrawal rate of around 5 million
standard cubic metres per day, CSL estimates showed.
This translates into 231 days to withdraw existing stock. If
20 wells were available for withdrawal, it would take 45 days to
withdraw the existing stock.
Thomson Reuters gas analyst Cecile Langevin said from
October 2015 to April this year (last winter's gas season),
there was an average 13 mcm/d of net withdrawals from Rough,
which accounts for 70 percent of the UK's storage capacity.
However, last winter was quite mild.
In the colder winter of 2012-13, an average 18 mcm/d was
withdrawn from Rough, she added.
"Actual withdrawal rates achieved will be influenced by a
number of factors including the characteristics of any wells
actually returned to service, the ambient conditions, well
performance and the pressure of gas on the National Transmission
System in the vicinity of Easington," CSL said.
The number of wells that can return to service are still
subject to CSL's investigation, the operator added.
Centrica's Easington gas terminal on the North Sea coast in
Yorkshire, northern England, processes gas before it is sent
into the UK's system to transport gas all over the country.
Britain's gas storage sites are currently around 48 percent
full, data from Gas Infrastructure Europe shows.
"This is bullish for UK gas prices. The winter gas price
could reach as high as 100 pence per therm if we have a very
cold snap and liquefied natural gas or other sources do not come
to our rescue," a trader said.
"It is not right that we go into winter with such low levels
of storage," he added.
The winter 2016 gas contract was trading at
42.80 pence per therm at 1513 GMT, up 0.35 pence from the
previous settlement.
