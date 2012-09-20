MILAN, Sept 20 British utility Centrica on Thursday signed a 2.4 billion cubic metre, three-year gas supply deal with the UK arm of Russian export monopoly Gazprom , it said in a statement.

Gas deliveries will begin from 2014 and will be priced against the UK's freely traded spot gas market, the National Balancing Point (NBP).

"Centrica is at the forefront of helping to deliver UK energy security and this deal is a natural fit with one of the world's largest gas producers and exporters," Cordi O'Hara, Centrica Energy origination director, said in a statement.