* Buys oil and gas assets for $388 million

* Acquisition will increase oil & gas reserves by around 5 pct

LONDON Feb 22 British utility Centrica said it had agreed to buy a portfolio of UK North Sea assets from France's Total for $388 million to grow its upstream oil and gas business.

Centrica, which is Britain's biggest energy supplier with around 16 million customers, said the deal would increase its reserves by around 5 percent and is expected to produce 9,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2012.

"This acquisition in the North Sea provides a good fit with our existing portfolio and strategy, bringing strong cash flow and adding value for Centrica," Mark Hanafin, managing director of Centrica Energy said on Wednesday.

"It underlines our commitment to invest where we see attractive opportunities, securing future energy supplies for the UK," he added.

Centrica said the portfolio includes seven producing fields in three major areas: Greater Armada, the Alba field and the Mungo and Monan cluster.

The company's share in the fields contains an estimated 22 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), comprising 36 percent gas and 64 percent oil.

Centrica said the acquisition would add immediate strong cash flow and increase its scale in the Central North Sea region. It added that the deal would help it maintain the mix of oil in its upstream portfolio.