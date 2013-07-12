LONDON, July 12 Britain's Centrica said
on Friday it was buying Texas-based electricity retailer Bounce
Energy for $46 million, giving it a new online platform to help
grow its North American customer base.
Privately held Bounce has more than 80,000 residential
customers, predominantly in Texas, and has developed a
internet-based platform for marketing products and servicing
customer accounts, Centrica said.
"(This) will provide our customers with more innovative and
efficient energy options and also gives Direct Energy a leading
online platform as we look to grow our North American customer
base," said President and CEO of Direct Energy Badar Khan.