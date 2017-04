OSLO May 14 Britain's Centrica drilled two dry exploration wells in the North Sea 13 kilometres southeast of the Ula field, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Wednesday.

Centrica holds 40 percent of the licence while other shareholders include Suncor (30 percent), Tullow (15 percent) and Faroe Petroleum (15 percent).

