LONDON Dec 4 Britain's energy regulator Ofgem
has fined the country's largest energy supplier, Centrica
, 11.1 million pounds ($17.4 million) for failing to meet
energy efficiency obligations by a 2012 deadline.
"Ofgem found that British Gas' senior management did not
take appropriate action to ensure it delivered energy efficiency
measures on time," Ofgem said in a statement.
The utility's energy supply unit British Gas met only 62
percent of its obligations to help customers install
energy-saving methods to lower their bills by an end-2012
deadline, Ofgem said.
British Gas said it had agreed with Ofgem to pay the penalty
money to charity to help people struggling to pay their energy
bills.
The energy supplier also said it had delivered more energy
efficiency measures than required since the deadline.
(1 US dollar = 0.6379 British pound)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)