LONDON Feb 12 British utility Centrica
is in the process of assessing final bids for the gas-fired
power plants it has put up for sale but offers are likely to be
below the company's target price of 500 million pounds ($767.8
million), sources familiar with the matter said.
"My understanding is that three parties are still looking,"
said one source close to the bidding process. Two other sources
confirmed the number.
Centrica put three of its large combined-cycle gas turbine
(CCGT) power plants in Britain up for sale last May after
deciding to focus on more flexible small-scale gas plants
instead.
At the time, Centrica said the three plants, Langage, South
Humber and Killingholme, were worth 500 million pounds.
Since then, the utility has dropped the older Killingholme
station in north-east England from the sales process, the
sources said.
The initial sales process attracted over 30 expressions of
interest, one of the sources added, but only three bidders have
now submitted final offers.
"People are offering a world below what Centrica were
looking for," one of the sources said.
Centrica declined to comment and names of the final bidders
remain confidential.
Recently, Macquarie Group, energy trading house
Vitol and Czech energy company EPH have bought British power
plants, hoping to snap up valuable assets for a low price.
Macquarie purchased the Severn gas-fired power plant in
South Wales, comparable in age but slightly higher in efficiency
than Langage, from Denmark's DONG Energy for 305 million pounds
in late 2013.
Since the start of the sales process, Britain has held its
first auction for stand-by power capacity. Some power producers,
including Centrica, have secured contracts through the auction
to keep power plants on standby so they can be called upon at
times when renewable energy output lags demand.
Centrica secured one-year capacity contracts for South
Humber and Langage in the auction, while Killingholme missed
out.
But the auction price cleared much lower than industry
experts had expected, at 19.40 pounds per kilowatt, making it
less attractive for investors to snap up assets in the market.
($1 = 0.6513 pounds)
