Nov 3 British energy supplier Centrica Plc
is likely to drop plans to build a 2 billion-pound wind
farm because of insufficient government subsidies, the Telegraph
reported on Sunday, citing three sources.
Centrica will not go ahead with the Race Bank wind farm
project off the Norfolk coast unless proposed government
subsidies are significantly increased, the sources told the
newspaper.
Offshore wind power is still in its infancy and its
financing is a political issue because cash-strapped governments
balk at the subsidies the industry says are necessary until
economies of scale and streamlined processes can make it more
competitive.
The subsidies will be funded by government-imposed levies
including green taxes, which Britain's "big six" energy
suppliers, including Centrica, say are increasing energy bills
for consumers.
Centrica, which owns British Gas, increased its household
electricity and gas prices last month by an average of 9.2
percent, more than three times the rate of inflation, adding to
a political row over the rising cost of living.
The Race Bank project will be the third big UK investment
plan abandoned by Centrica.
The company called off two gas storage projects in September
after the government refused to help build stockpiling sites. In
February, it pulled out of plans to build new nuclear power
stations in Britain with partner EDF.
Centrica was not immediately available for comment.