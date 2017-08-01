UK govt says concerned about Centrica's planned price rise

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The British government said on Tuesday it was concerned about a 12.5 percent price rise in electricity tariffs announced by energy supplier Centrica and ruled nothing out in safeguarding customers on poor-value tariffs.

Centrica, Britain's largest energy supplier and owner of household energy supplier British Gas, announced it would raise electricity tariffs from Sept. 15 but would hold gas prices at current levels.

British energy regulator Ofgem is looking at whether to cap bills for the most vulnerable customers and make it easier to switch supplier in response to a government request to set out plans to help customers on the poorest-value tariffs.

"Energy firms should treat all their customers fairly and we're concerned this price rise will hit many people already on poor-value tariffs," said a spokeswoman for Britain's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

"Ofgem has committed to taking prompt action, in consultation with consumer experts, to develop proposals including a safeguard tariff ... We want to see rapid progress on this commitment and are ruling nothing out." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Jason Neely)