LONDON, April 18 Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica said on Monday it had lost another 1.5 percent of its home energy accounts in the first quarter, highlighting the company's market share continues to be under severe pressure from rivals.

Centrica, which owns energy supplier British Gas, said it planned to make new propositions for customers in the second quarter, without elaborating.

The FTSE 100 company and its largest competitors are under pressure from smaller rivals which are snapping up market share.

In its first quarter trading update, Centrica also reiterated an adjusted operating cash flow target for this year of more than 2 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) and capital investments of no more than 1 billion pounds.

