LONDON, April 18 Britain's largest energy
supplier Centrica said on Monday it had lost another 1.5
percent of its home energy accounts in the first quarter,
highlighting the company's market share continues to be under
severe pressure from rivals.
Centrica, which owns energy supplier British Gas, said it
planned to make new propositions for customers in the second
quarter, without elaborating.
The FTSE 100 company and its largest competitors are
under pressure from smaller rivals which are snapping up market
share.
In its first quarter trading update, Centrica also
reiterated an adjusted operating cash flow target for this year
of more than 2 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) and capital
investments of no more than 1 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.7067 pounds)
