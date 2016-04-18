* Centrica lost 224,000 customer accounts in Q1
* Some 85.5 pct of investors support directors' pay
* Reiterates full-year cash flow, investment targets
* UK business returned to profit in first quarter
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, April 18 Centrica, Britain's
largest energy supplier, lost another 224,000 customers in the
first three months of the year, illustrating how smaller groups
are increasingly eroding the dominance of the industry's "Big
Six".
Centrica, which owns energy supplier British Gas, and its
largest rivals are losing market share to independent and often
cheaper suppliers.
Evidence of increased competition is likely to please the
Competition and Markets Authority which last month proposed a
price freeze for 4 million households as part of proposals to
break the control of the main suppliers.
Centrica said on Monday the loss of customer accounts was
mainly due to a higher than normal number of users coming to the
end of long-term tariffs. By comparison, it lost only 119,000
customer accounts over 2015 as a whole.
Centrica shares were down 1.7 percent at 234.2 pence by 1505
GMT.
Independent suppliers now control 15.4 percent of the dual
gas-electricity fuel market, according to data from consultancy
Cornwall Energy, up from just one percent four years ago.
Besides Centrica, the "Big Six" comprises SSE,
Iberdrola's Scottish Power, RWE's npower,
E.ON and EDF Energy.
PAY VOTE
Chief Executive Iain Conn, who took charge in January 2015
after a career at oil major BP, avoided a major
embarrassment at the company's annual meeting on Monday when
most investors supported his pay and benefits package.
His former boss, BP CEO Bob Dudley, suffered a blow last
week when investors voted against his $20 million remuneration.
The rare revolt highlighted growing discontent among
investors in commodity-related businesses which have been hit
hard by energy and commodity price falls.
Conn's package, worth 3 million pounds ($4.3 million), was
supported by 85.5 percent of shareholders on Monday. Last year,
a third had voted against the resolution.
Many utilities across Europe are at a crossroads requiring a
new business strategy as the decades-old model of centralised,
predictable energy production and consumption is giving way to a
modern and more flexible energy system.
Centrica announced last year it would amend its business
strategy to place greater focus on offering new consumer
services. It will launch new products in the 'connected homes'
part of the business, which includes smart meters or smart
thermostats, in the second quarter, a spokeswoman said.
Centrica reiterated its full-year targets, with adjusted
operating cash flow of more than 2 billion pounds and capital
investments of no more than 1 billion pounds.
It also said its UK business had returned to profitability
in the first quarter and that net debt had fallen to 4.4 billion
pounds, from 4.75 billion pounds at the end of 2015.
($1 = 0.7010 pounds)
