* Centrica lost 224,000 customer accounts in Q1

* Some 85.5 pct of investors support directors' pay

* Reiterates full-year cash flow, investment targets

* UK business returned to profit in first quarter (Adds results of AGM, updates shares)

By Karolin Schaps

LONDON, April 18 Centrica, Britain's largest energy supplier, lost another 224,000 customers in the first three months of the year, illustrating how smaller groups are increasingly eroding the dominance of the industry's "Big Six".

Centrica, which owns energy supplier British Gas, and its largest rivals are losing market share to independent and often cheaper suppliers.

Evidence of increased competition is likely to please the Competition and Markets Authority which last month proposed a price freeze for 4 million households as part of proposals to break the control of the main suppliers.

Centrica said on Monday the loss of customer accounts was mainly due to a higher than normal number of users coming to the end of long-term tariffs. By comparison, it lost only 119,000 customer accounts over 2015 as a whole.

Centrica shares were down 1.7 percent at 234.2 pence by 1505 GMT.

Independent suppliers now control 15.4 percent of the dual gas-electricity fuel market, according to data from consultancy Cornwall Energy, up from just one percent four years ago.

Besides Centrica, the "Big Six" comprises SSE, Iberdrola's Scottish Power, RWE's npower, E.ON and EDF Energy.

PAY VOTE

Chief Executive Iain Conn, who took charge in January 2015 after a career at oil major BP, avoided a major embarrassment at the company's annual meeting on Monday when most investors supported his pay and benefits package.

His former boss, BP CEO Bob Dudley, suffered a blow last week when investors voted against his $20 million remuneration.

The rare revolt highlighted growing discontent among investors in commodity-related businesses which have been hit hard by energy and commodity price falls.

Conn's package, worth 3 million pounds ($4.3 million), was supported by 85.5 percent of shareholders on Monday. Last year, a third had voted against the resolution.

Many utilities across Europe are at a crossroads requiring a new business strategy as the decades-old model of centralised, predictable energy production and consumption is giving way to a modern and more flexible energy system.

Centrica announced last year it would amend its business strategy to place greater focus on offering new consumer services. It will launch new products in the 'connected homes' part of the business, which includes smart meters or smart thermostats, in the second quarter, a spokeswoman said.

Centrica reiterated its full-year targets, with adjusted operating cash flow of more than 2 billion pounds and capital investments of no more than 1 billion pounds.

It also said its UK business had returned to profitability in the first quarter and that net debt had fallen to 4.4 billion pounds, from 4.75 billion pounds at the end of 2015. ($1 = 0.7010 pounds) (Editing by Mark Potter and Keith Weir)