* North American cold snap cost firm 65 million pounds
* British Gas average bill seen down 90 pounds/year on less
use
* Still expects Russian gas imports to start in October
* Says does not fear outcome of market authority probe
(Updates with details, comments on market authority probe,
Russian supply)
By Susanna Twidale
LONDON, July 31 British utility Centrica
posted a 35 percent fall in operating profit for the first half
of the year as a mild winter in its home market led to reduced
energy demand and extreme weather in North America increased
costs.
Centrica made 1.032 billion pounds ($1.75 billion) in
operating profit, down from 1.583 billion a year earlier, it
said on Thursday.
The company was hit by 65 million pounds of costs relating
to the polar vortex cold snap that hit North America earlier
this year. It also posted write-offs of 40 million pounds
relating to the cancelled Celtic Array windfarm project.
"The first half of the year has seen challenging market
conditions across the group, both as a result of the weather and
reflecting the wider political environment," Centrica chairman
Rick Haythornwaite said in a statement.
Revenues increased by 15 percent to 15.7 billion pounds,
which the company attributed mainly to a more than doubling in
turnover at its North American Direct Energy subsidiary, boosted
by the near $1 billion acquisition of Hess Corp's energy
marketing business.
Basic first-half earnings per share (EPS) fell 29 percent to
10.5 pence and the company said it expected full-year EPS to be
in the 21-22 pence range.
Operating profits at Centrica's British Gas arm fell 20
percent to 455 million pounds in the first half as a mild winter
led to lower-than-usual energy consumption.
Centrica said it did not expect any changes to residential
prices in 2014 but noted average household bills are likely to
be around 90 pounds lower for the full year, or down 7 percent
compared with 2013, as customers used less energy.
COMPETITION PROBE
Britain's big six energy suppliers - SSE, Scottish
Power, Centrica, RWE npower, E.ON
and EDF Energy - control around 96 percent of the
market and are under scrutiny ahead of a national election next
year because of public outrage over rising bills.
Britain's competition authority launched an investigation in
June after industry regulator Ofgem said the market was not
competitive enough..
Centrica is "not fearful of the process in any way" and the
company welcomes the independent investigation, chief financial
officer Nick Luff said in a conference call on Thursday.
The Competition and Markets Authority is expected to report
its findings by Dec. 25, 2015 and could go as far as enforcing a
break-up of energy suppliers if it finds they are breaching
competition rules.
Centrica has put three power plants at Langage, Killingholme
and Humber - accounting for the majority of the utility's
conventional generation capacity at 2.7 gigawatts - up for sale,
a process Luff said could take some time.
Mark Hanafin, managing director of international upstream at
Centrica, said the company was "clearly struggling" with
gas-fired power generation, which makes up the core of its
business, as it has zero or negative margins. However, its
renewables and nuclear divisions were performing well.
RUSSIAN SUPPLY
Luff said Centrica still expects to receive its first
supplies of gas from Russia in October this year despite an
escalation in sanctions placed on Russia by Europe following the
downing of a Malaysian airliner in Ukraine.
"We expect to take delivery of that gas and if anything
changes then we will have to deal with that," he said, adding
that the volumes involved are a small portion of Centrica's
overall gas supply.
Centrica signed a deal in 2012 with Russian state-controlled
Gazprom to import 2.4 billion cubic metres of gas over
three years, starting in October 2014.
The European Union and the United States on Tuesday
announced further sanctions against Russia, targeting its
energy, banking and defence sectors, but the measures stayed
clear of disrupting Russian energy flows to Europe.
The utility said on Tuesday it had appointed former BP head
of refining Iain Conn as its new chief executive.
Conn will replace Sam Laidlaw, who has been at
the helm of Centrica for eight years.
(1 US dollar = 0.5911 British pound)
