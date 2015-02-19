LONDON Feb 19 Britain's largest utility
Centrica has cut its 2015-2016 exploration and
investment budget by 400 million pounds ($618 million) after
weak energy prices drove down full-year profit.
The FTSE 100 company reported a 35 percent fall in
2014 adjusted operating profit, with the lower energy prices
eating into earnings at both its production and supply units.
The firm had already announced a tighter 2015 capital
expenditure programme in November, when it also prepared
investors for lower than expected 2014 earnings due to mild
weather and lower output at nuclear plants.
Since then, low oil prices have had a knock-on effect on
Centrica's upstream business, which mainly produces gas.
($1 = 0.6470 pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Susanna Twidale; Editing by
Pravin Char)