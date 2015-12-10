(Adds further details throughout)
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON Dec 10 Centrica, Britain's
largest energy utility, expects to spend less than the 1.05
billion pounds ($1.6 billion) it had previously envisaged,
mainly due to a cut in upstream investments, the company said on
Thursday.
Centrica, which owns Britain's main household energy
supplier British Gas, was forced to cut its dividend earlier
this year as it has been hit hard by a fall in energy prices and
slowing demand.
It said it was on track to deliver full-year earnings in
line with expectations despite a second round of retail price
cuts made in August. This year's adjusted operating cashflow is
set to exceed 2 billion pounds, Centrica said, compared with 2.7
billion pounds in 2014.
"We are seeing underlying performance improvement against a
softening commodity market," said Chief Executive Iain Conn, the
former head of BP's downstream refining and marketing business
who took over at Centrica at the start of the year.
Centrica expected its 2015 organic capital expenditure to
come in slightly below its target as its spending on exploration
and production, its most expensive investments, was on target to
be less than 800 million pounds.
This would fall below 600 million in 2016, Centrica added.
Analysts welcomed the results as positive and shares in
Centrica were trading up nearly 3 percent at 0832 GMT at 212.2
pence.
"We regard today's statement as relatively positive, and we
continue to think that Iain Conn and his team are moving
Centrica in the right direction," said Whitman Howard analyst
Angelos Anastasiou.
After joining Centrica in January, Conn initiated a
strategic review that will include 1 billion pounds worth of
upstream and wind power divestments. It didn't provide further
details on Thursday.
The utility, whose market share has been attacked by smaller
rivals, said its customer account numbers were largely unchanged
since the middle of the year.
Many utilities across the European continent are at a
crossroads requiring a new business strategy as the decades-old
model of centralised, predictable energy supplies and
consumption is giving way to a modern and more flexible system.
Germany's E.ON and RWE, two of Europe's
largest utilities, have taken the drastic step of separating
their conventional power plant and 'renewable' energy
businesses.
Britain's energy suppliers also face tighter regulation on
the back of a competition investigation that could impose a
limit on the most expensive energy tariffs.
($1 = 0.6590 pounds)
(Editing by David Holmes, Greg Mahlich)