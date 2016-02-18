LONDON Feb 18 Britain's largest energy utility,
Centrica, reported a 4 percent fall in 2015 adjusted
earnings per share (EPS) on Thursday and said it would cut 1,000
jobs this year as it struggles with weak energy prices.
The utility, which owns household energy supplier British
Gas, said full-year adjusted EPS came to 17.2 pence as it booked
pretax charges of 2.4 billion pounds ($3.4 billion) on oil and
gas assets and power stations.
Centrica said it expected adjusted operating cash flow to
exceed 2 billion pounds this year, compared with 2.3 billion
pounds in 2015, forecasting weak commodity prices would continue
to weigh on its business.
($1 = 0.7000 pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)