* Adjusted operating cashflow to rise 3-5 pct a year

* Shares up 3.9 pct in London

* 2015 adjusted earnings per share at 17.2 pence

* Cuts 2016 E&P capex to 500 mln pounds (Adds CEO, analyst quotes)

By Karolin Schaps

LONDON, Feb 18 British Gas owner Centrica has pledged more cost cuts if necessary this year to continue paying its shareholders as it reported a 4 percent fall in 2015 adjusted earnings due to decade-low energy prices.

The utility, Britain's largest household energy supplier, said that despite weak energy prices it was confident it would meet its target of growing adjusted operating cashflow by 3-5 percent annually, targeting a figure above 2 billion pounds ($2.86 billion) this year.

That compares with around 1.7 billion pounds in 2015.

"The dividend will remain covered by operating cash flow even at current low commodity prices," said analysts at Jefferies. The utility trimmed its dividend last year.

Shares in Centrica were trading up 3.9 percent at 201.6 pence at 0929 GMT, the biggest gainer on Britain's bluechip FTSE 100 index.

Centrica's full-year adjusted earnings per share came to 17.2 pence, slightly ahead of expectations, as it booked pretax charges of 2.4 billion pounds ($3.4 billion) for writing down the value of oil and gas assets and power stations.

Electricity and gas prices in Centrica's core British market have slumped due to low demand and its oil and gas production unit has suffered from the lowest oil prices in over a decade.

Many utilities across Europe are at a crossroads requiring a new business strategy as the decades-old model of centralised, predictable energy production and consumption is giving way to a modern and more flexible energy system.

Centrica's strategy, led by ex-BP man Iain Conn over the past year, is to shrink its oil and gas production business and focus instead on providing better products to its end-consumers.

The utility has cut 2016 capital investments in its E&P (exploration and production) unit, its most capital intensive one, to 500 million pounds this year from around 700 million pounds spent in 2015. It said it could lower that spending closer to 400 million if needed.

Centrica said it was in no rush to sell its Canadian oil and gas assets, which it had previously singled out for disposal.

"It's a very challenging time to sell assets in E&P and it's probably not a very wise time to sell assets given where prices are," Conn told reporters on a conference call.

The company announced last year it would shed a net 4,000 jobs by 2020, most of them in Britain. Around 2,000 of those cuts have already been made and another 1,000 jobs will follow this year, Centrica said.

Britain's energy suppliers also face tighter regulation on the back of a competition investigation that could impose a limit on their most expensive energy tariffs.

British Gas, which will reduce gas tariffs by 5.1 percent from March 16, is experiencing tough competition from smaller energy suppliers and lost 119,000 customer accounts in 2015.

"All these new suppliers are nipping away at our ankles trying to take market share. We're trying to reduce the number of customers we lose," Conn told journalists. ($1 = 0.6990 pounds) (Editing by Mark Potter, Keith Weir and Adrian Croft)