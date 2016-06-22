(Adds analyst, background)
By Susanna Twidale and Oleg Vukmanovic
LONDON/MILAN, June 22 The shutdown of Britain's
largest gas storage facility for 42-days sent wholesale gas
prices surging on Wednesday on the possibility the country could
head into winter with record low inventories.
In an already volatile day of trading driven by expectations
of cuts in Dutch gas output and worries over Thursday's UK
referendum on EU membership, Centrica Storage's announcement
that the Rough facility would shut pushed gas prices for this
winter more than eight percent higher.
In March last year, Centrica imposed reductions on how much
gas could be stored at Rough as a safety precaution after
identifying potential issues with well integrity.
"In the course of conducting these works, CSL (Centrica
Storage Limited) has identified an additional issue on one of
the wells tested," Centrica said in a market update on its
website.
Testing on the affected well is expected to last until Aug.
3, it said.
"The Rough outage is a significant event that means the UK
will likely go into next winter with record low storage
inventory," Thomson Reuters senior gas analyst Oliver Sanderson
said.
Britain depends in large part on stored reserves to manage
winter demand spikes while domestic stockpiles also help ensure
security of energy supplies.
Reserves are typically replenished during summer months when
demand and prices are low.
The site accounts for around 72 percent of Britain's gas
storage capacity, National Grid data shows, and news of the cut
to available storage sparked heavy buying of forward gas
contracts, pushing up next winter gas prices.
"With less gas in storage the risk of not being able to meet
peak demand days in winter using UK storage increases and
exposure to a cold winter also increases significantly,"
Sanderson said.
In the shorter-term, reduced demand to refill storage sites
this summer could create a glut of supply, pushing down prices
and necessitating large-scale exports to Europe via a gas link
with Belgium.
Winter supply itself may be adequate even in tight periods
by drawing on Norway, continental Europe, offshore fields and
liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminals.
Britain can import LNG via three terminals served by
producers such as Qatar, the UK's biggest provider, at a time
when global supply of LNG is growing and new U.S. producers are
cranking up exports.
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Mark Potter)