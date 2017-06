LONDON Feb 1 Centrica's North Sea gas field South Morecambe stopped supplying gas to the UK's transmission network following an outage caused by a compressor fault, it said.

The UK lost approximately 7.5 million cubic metres per day of supply as sub-zero temperatures drove demand far above the seasonal average.

Flows into the Barrow South terminal dropped to zero, data from National Grid shows. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)