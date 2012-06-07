LONDON, June 7 UK utility Centrica Plc and Norway's Statoil extended their agreement to together tap gas resources in British and Norwegian waters until June 2013, Centrica said.

The extension is expected to boost activity and revive flagging North Sea output at a time when uncertainty over renewable subsidies and new nuclear plants threatens the future of low-carbon power generation in the UK.

"Centrica's relationship with Statoil is vital for UK energy security as it brings together one of the world's largest gas markets with one of the world's largest gas exporters, Centrica Chief Executive Sam Laidlaw said in a statement.

Centrica signed a landmark 13 billion pound ($20.1 billion), 10-year gas supply deal with Statoil last year - equal to 5 percent of total UK gas supply - and bought 1 billion pounds of assets from the state-run energy firm in April, boosting its reserves by 29 percent.

The initial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in November 2011 resulted in the companies bidding jointly for exploration acreage in the UK's 27th North Sea licensing round, Centrica said.

The two companies struck the extension agreement at an energy summit between British Prime Minister David Cameron and Norwegian counterpart Jens Stoltenberg, during which they signed an energy pact between the two countries.

The pact envisages increased oil and gas imports from Norway to Britain, as well as further joint exploration activity in North Sea and Arctic waters.

The two countries have energy ties dating back decades because Norway supplies much of Britain's primary energy needs.

As Europe's second-biggest gas supplier behind Russia, Norway meets more than a third of Britain's gas needs via two dedicated subsea pipelines. It also ships liquefied natural gas to the UK, Europe, North America and Asia from its Snoehvit production plant in the Barents Sea.

In the last decade Britain has switched from being virtually self-sufficient to last year importing more gas than it produced, increasing dependence on foreign supplies from Norway, Russia and the Middle East.

Falling production from old North Sea fields and an increasingly stringent taxation regime on oil and gas profits in previous years has helped drive investors out of the region.

But despite deepening import dependence, a central element of Britain's energy security policy is based around driving investment back into the North Sea, and commercialising the billions of barrels of oil and gas left in offshore reservoirs.