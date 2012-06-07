LONDON, June 7 UK utility Centrica Plc
and Norway's Statoil extended their agreement to
together tap gas resources in British and Norwegian waters until
June 2013, Centrica said.
The extension is expected to boost activity and revive
flagging North Sea output at a time when uncertainty over
renewable subsidies and new nuclear plants threatens the future
of low-carbon power generation in the UK.
"Centrica's relationship with Statoil is vital for UK energy
security as it brings together one of the world's largest gas
markets with one of the world's largest gas exporters, Centrica
Chief Executive Sam Laidlaw said in a statement.
Centrica signed a landmark 13 billion pound ($20.1 billion),
10-year gas supply deal with Statoil last year - equal to 5
percent of total UK gas supply - and bought 1 billion pounds of
assets from the state-run energy firm in April, boosting its
reserves by 29 percent.
The initial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in
November 2011 resulted in the companies bidding jointly for
exploration acreage in the UK's 27th North Sea licensing round,
Centrica said.
The two companies struck the extension agreement at an
energy summit between British Prime Minister David Cameron and
Norwegian counterpart Jens Stoltenberg, during which they signed
an energy pact between the two countries.
The pact envisages increased oil and gas imports from Norway
to Britain, as well as further joint exploration activity in
North Sea and Arctic waters.
The two countries have energy ties dating back decades
because Norway supplies much of Britain's primary energy needs.
As Europe's second-biggest gas supplier behind Russia,
Norway meets more than a third of Britain's gas needs via two
dedicated subsea pipelines. It also ships liquefied natural gas
to the UK, Europe, North America and Asia from its Snoehvit
production plant in the Barents Sea.
In the last decade Britain has switched from being virtually
self-sufficient to last year importing more gas than it
produced, increasing dependence on foreign supplies from Norway,
Russia and the Middle East.
Falling production from old North Sea fields and an
increasingly stringent taxation regime on oil and gas profits in
previous years has helped drive investors out of the region.
But despite deepening import dependence, a central element
of Britain's energy security policy is based around driving
investment back into the North Sea, and commercialising the
billions of barrels of oil and gas left in offshore reservoirs.