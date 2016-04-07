LONDON, April 7 Britain's largest energy
supplier, Centrica, will relocate most of its energy
trading staff to a central London location from its Windsor
headquarter this year, a spokesman said on Thursday.
About 150 of Centrica Energy Marketing and Trading's (EM&T)
250 staff will move to an office on London's Oxford Street as
the company aims to cut travelling costs, the spokesman said.
"A move to London puts our Energy Marketing and Trading
teams closer to counterparties. Most of these are in central
London, so it makes sense to relocate the teams there."
Centrica's staff relocation comes at a time when it is
cutting jobs elsewhere. Last year it announced plans to shed
6,000 jobs by 2020 to reduce costs as its energy production
business faces intense pressure from weak oil, gas and
electricity prices.
The company's EM&T teams trade gas, power and related
commodities, including oil, gas and electricity produced from
its own fields and stations. The business also sources
electricity and gas for Centrica's British Gas retail arm.
Other large energy traders active in the British market,
such as EDF Trading and RWE Supply & Trading,
already have large trading teams in London.
