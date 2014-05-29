* British Gas boss Weston to join Aggreko as CEO
* Centrica "looking rudderless", says analyst
* Weston subject to 12-month notice period at Centrica
* Aggreko shares down 5 pct
(Writes through, adds detail, analyst comment, Aggreko impact)
By Kate Holton and Karolin Schaps
LONDON, May 29 The head of Centrica's
British Gas division is leaving the company, it said on
Thursday, joining other high-profile departures that leave a
leadership vacuum as the group contends with public and
political anger over soaring energy bills.
The loss of Chris Weston follows the announcement in January
that Finance Director Nick Luff is to leave Centrica this year
and comes at the same time as the British group's board makes
preparations for the expected exit of long-serving CEO Sam
Laidlaw.
"Centrica is looking rudderless. This is dangerous in a
world of increasingly choppy waters," Deutsche Bank equity
analyst Martin Brough said.
The group's share price was undamaged by Thursday's news -
trading almost 2 percent higher at 337.4 pence by 1327 GMT - but
analysts said that its valuation could suffer if the leadership
problems are not ironed out quickly.
Brough said the difference between a well-managed and
trusted British Gas business and a failing one could be as much
as 100 pence per share, nearly a third of the current price.
Weston is leaving to take the helm at Aggreko, the
world's biggest provider of temporary power, which now faces its
own leadership void because its new recruit is subject to a
12-month notice period at Centrica.
Aggreko has been without a chief executive since Rupert
Soames left to lead support services company Serco this
year. Angus Cockburn, formerly Aggreko's finance director, was
appointed to run the business as interim CEO, but he will be
leaving the company later in the year, with some media reports
suggesting he may join Soames at Serco.
A further announcement on the timing of Weston's departure
will be made in due course, Centrica said. But that leaves
Aggreko facing the possibility of being without a CEO for five
months if Cockburn leaves at the end of this year.
SHARES SLIP
Analysts at Liberum said Cockburn's departure is a
significant loss for Aggreko, while others questioned Weston's
lack of leadership experience. The company's shares were down
more than 5 percent by 1355 GMT.
An Aggreko spokesman said the company would make appropriate
arrangements if Weston's notice period leaves it without an
interim CEO.
Aggreko said it had chosen Weston because of his wide
experience at Centrica, where he is responsible for operations
at both British Gas and Direct Energy in the United States, with
combined revenue of 22 billion pounds ($36.75 billion), profit
of 1.3 billion pounds and more than 35,000 employees.
Centrica chief Laidlaw, meanwhile, is expected to announce
his exit soon. He has been in charge at the company since 2006,
but his departure is widely expected after the board said this
month that it was looking at succession options.
Sky News reported late on Wednesday that Laidlaw is set to
be replaced by Iain Conn, a senior BP executive.
"Centrica need to admit Sam Laidlaw is leaving and announce
a new CEO as soon as possible to avoid leaving a bigger void,"
said John Musk, managing director of utilities equity research
at RBC Capital Markets.
The leadership crisis comes as Britain's largest energy
supplier faces huge political pressure over steep rises in bills
that have squeezed household incomes.
Opposition leader Ed Miliband has promised a temporary
freeze on energy bills if his party is elected in next year.
British Gas and its peers also face an regulatory investigation
over energy competition that could lead to the division's
separation from Centrica.
Centrica's profits have been hit hard by weak domestic
demand and loss-making power stations. It has blamed increases
to energy tariffs on rising commodity prices and the
government's green energy levies.
($1 = 0.5986 British Pounds)
(Additional reporting by Li-mei Hoang and Neil Maidment;
Editing by David Goodman)