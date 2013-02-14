UPDATE 1-MOVES-DLA Piper hires ex-Fed attorney Silva
NEW YORK, June 1 (IFR) - New York-based law firm DLA Piper has hired former US Federal Reserve Bank attorney Michael Silva as a partner in the firm's government affairs practice.
Feb 14 Utility Centrica Plc is set to appoint Chris Weston as the head of British Gas, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
Weston, the current head of Centrica's U.S. retail gas business, Direct Energy, will replace Phil Bentley, who will step down as managing director after six years at the helm.
Centrica is the parent company of British Gas, the UK's biggest energy retailer by customer numbers.
The Financial Times reported that Weston's appointment is in keeping with the company's plans to expand in the North American market.
Earlier this month Centrica scrapped plans to build new nuclear power stations in Britain with French partner EDF .
SAN FRANCISCO, June 1 The total valuation of late-stage, venture-backed private companies in the United States and Europe has exploded from a few dozen startups worth a collective $40 billion in 2010 to hundreds of firms that together are now worth almost $500 billion, according to a report released Thursday.