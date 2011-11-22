* Stakeholders back restructuring at meetings- company
* Plan will create new A$3.4 bln listed property trust
* Company had warned it could become insolvent without
restructure
* Plan still needs court approval, set for Thursday
MELBOURNE, Nov 22 Australia's Centro
Properties won investors' support on Tuesday for its
restructuring plan to create a new A$3.4 billion ($3.35 billion)
listed property trust, thus avoiding collapse under a heavy debt
load.
Australia's second-largest shopping mall owner had said
previously that if the new structure was rejected, the group
could become insolvent because it could not repay A$2.9 billion
in debt maturing Dec. 15.
The final tally included votes by shareholders in Centro,
its affiliate Centro Retail Group, senior lenders and
convertible bond holders, at a series of meetings that lasted
all day.
Centro, which was hit by the global credit crisis in late
2007, said under the restructuring, senior debt holders would
cancel the bulk of senior debt in return for "substantially all"
of Centro's Australian assets and interests.
The restructure will merge the group's several funds and
syndicates and included the sale of assets from Centro
Properties to Centro Retail.
Centro last week made last-minute changes to the proposal to
solicit more support from shareholders of Centro Retail,
offering them a bigger stake in the new trust.
The sweetened offer also gave a better deal to
compensate for any potential litigation payouts from an ongoing
class action litigation against Centro Retail.
PriceWaterhouseCoopers had sought to stop the shareholder
votes because of the lawsuit, but a state court ruled the vote
could go ahead.
Shares of Centro Retail jumped 24 percent on Monday before
the stock was placed in a trading halt on Tuesday pending the
outcome of the shareholder meetings.
Centro said the restructure still needs court approval,
scheduled for Thursday.
The new vehicle is expected to have a net asset value of
A$3.4 billion, or A$2.50 per security, and a gearing of around
41 percent with a forecast statutory distribution per security
of 6.4 cents for the second half of fiscal 2012.
Centro Properties sold nearly 600 U.S. shopping malls to
private equity firm Blackstone Group LP this year for
$9.4 billion, one of the biggest global property deals since the
credit crisis, leaving it with mainly Australian assets.
