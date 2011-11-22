MELBOURNE Nov 22 Shareholders in Australia's debt-laden Centro Properties approved a restructuring plan to bundle up Australian assets within the group to create a new listed trust, AAP reported on Tuesday.

Centro, which was hit by the global credit crisis in late 2007, has said that under the restructuring, senior debt holders would cancel the bulk of senior debt in return for "substantially all" of Centro's Australian assets and interests.

Centro spokespeople did not immediately return calls or emails.

(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Lincoln Feast)