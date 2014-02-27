China stocks head for worst week in 2017 amid tighter regulation; Hong Kong rebounds
* China sentiment hurt by tighter regulation, slowdown worries-UBS
FRANKFURT Feb 27 Centrosolar Group AG : * Says the creditors' committee voted in favour of the cornerstones for a
possible insolvency plan * To continue trading through Centrosolar America, inc., to focus on the US
solar market * Says renusol gmbh and Centrosolar grundstücksverwaltungs gmbh, are to be sold * Sonnenstromfabrik gmbh and Centrosolar Ag will be restructured * Says the previous shareholders will lose their status as owners and exit
without compensation * Says proceeds from the sale of the non-insolvent units to be distributed
among the non-subordinated creditors * Says all non-subordinated creditors will receive the company's shares through
transfer
* China sentiment hurt by tighter regulation, slowdown worries-UBS
SHANGHAI, April 21 Chinese money market rates and bond yields rose this week as the government stepped up its crackdown on the shadow banking and riskier financing practices, but fresh cash injections by the central bank helped avert any severe cash shortgages. Analysts say the injection of 665.5 billion yuan ($96.76 billion) into the banking system by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) this week was mainly aimed at preventing a repeat of the 2013 liquidity crisis, when its in