NAIROBI, June 19 Kenyan listed private equity
firm Centum Investment said on Tuesday pretax profit
fell 40 percent in the year to March, hit by a jump in the cost
of credit and currency swings.
Chief executive James Mworia told an investor briefing
pretax profit fell to 1.366 billion shillings ($14 million).
"The year to March was a very challenging year ... the cost
of credit increased sharply to more than 20 percent, the foreign
currency market experienced wild gyrations and liquidity was
very tight throughout most of the year," Mworia said.
($1 = 84.3500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Dan Lalor)