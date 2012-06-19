NAIROBI, June 19 Kenyan listed private equity firm Centum Investment said on Tuesday pretax profit fell 40 percent in the year to March, hit by a jump in the cost of credit and currency swings.

Chief executive James Mworia told an investor briefing pretax profit fell to 1.366 billion shillings ($14 million).

"The year to March was a very challenging year ... the cost of credit increased sharply to more than 20 percent, the foreign currency market experienced wild gyrations and liquidity was very tight throughout most of the year," Mworia said. ($1 = 84.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Dan Lalor)